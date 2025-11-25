Zohran Mamdani Has 'Old Ideas That Have Never Worked,' Says Scott Bessent: Trump Still Wants Him To Succeed

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's recent Oval Office visit to meet President Donald Trump, with a candid take on the Democratic leader’s campaign, policies and the meeting's surprising optics.

Mamdani’s Old Ideas ‘Have Never Worked’

Bessent said, “I was in the room” when Trump met with Mamdani in the White House, during his appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday.

“You've got to have some admiration,” he said, while praising Mamdani for running “a great campaign,” before adding that he was “clearly the leader of the Democratic Party now.”

According to Bessent, Trump's decision to host Mamdani reflects a pragmatic and open-minded approach, despite ideological differences. “I think it speaks to how open-minded the president is that he invited him,” he said, while noting that even Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) “never endorsed him” and may not have met him at all.

Bessent was, however, critical of Mamdani’s policy agenda, calling him “a young man with a lot of old ideas that have never worked.”

“Point to one example where policies like his have led to anything other than a decline,” he said, while adding that “It's easy to run a campaign,” but governing and handling the “practical everyday” responsibilities of leadership is a whole other matter.

Still, he said the administration wishes New York well, adding, “President Trump wants the best for New Yorkers.”

NYC Mayor-Elect Doubles Down On Far-Left Policies

Since winning the New York City mayoral race early this month, Mamdani has doubled down on his policies and affordability push, which includes free bus rides, child care and even a rent freeze on regulated apartments.

He has also proposed opening five city-owned grocery stores, one in each borough of the city, aimed at delivering fresh, affordable food to regions with limited access to supermarkets.

Last week, Mamdani made another bold proposal to raise taxes on the city’s wealthiest residents, pushing for a 2 percentage point tax increase on income above $1 million. He claimed this tax move could raise billions, which could help fund his various policy proposals and programs.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had endorsed Mamdani during the race, expressed her reservations on certain policy proposals, such as the free bus rides, citing financial constraints.

