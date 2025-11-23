Trump's Tariffs Hit Low-Income Households Hard, September Jobs Report Warning And More: This Week In Economy

The past week was filled with economic news, from a top economist’s warning about the impact of Trump’s tariffs to a senator’s critique of the “Trump economy.” Here’s a quick look at the top stories that made headlines.

Top Economist Warns Trump Tariffs Effectively Impose Tax Rate

A recent analysis by Yale’s Budget Lab revealed that the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in 2025 act as a highly regressive tax, affecting the poorest households in America more than three times harder than the richest. The bottom 10% of households will see a 2.45% reduction in after-tax income, while the top 10% will only experience a 0.77% decrease.

Economist Warns September Jobs Report Is Warning To ‘Cut Back On The Economic Junk Food’

Despite the U.S. economy adding 119,000 positions in the September jobs report—more than double the forecast—top economist Justin Wolfers cautioned that rising unemployment indicates it’s time for the country to “cut back on the economic junk food.” The unemployment rate, now near 4.5%, suggests a more concerning trend.

Elizabeth Warren Slams ‘Trump Economy’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the Trump administration, citing a surge in Americans falling behind on utility bills as evidence that the current economy favors the wealthy while leaving everyday families struggling.

Everyone's Bullish, Cash Is Gone—What If The Fed Doesn't Cut?

Global fund managers are holding the lowest cash levels in nearly two decades while crowding into stocks and commodities. This shift, highlighted by Bank of America, could leave markets in a precarious position if the Federal Reserve does not cut rates in December.

Trump Promises $2,000 Tariff Dividend Checks

President Donald Trump announced that his administration will start issuing $2,000 “tariff dividend” checks to Americans by mid-2026 or later, providing the most specific timeline yet for the proposal.

