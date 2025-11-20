Scott Bessent Compares '$20 Trillion' In Investments Under Trump With Biden's $1 Trillion In 4 Years, Says President Laying Foundation Of 'Golden Age'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the unprecedented wave of capital flowing into the United States, resulting from new corporate plans and trade agreements under President Donald Trump, which he said is beyond what was seen under prior administrations.

‘$20 Trillion’ In New Investments Under Trump

Discussing Trump’s claims of generating “$20 trillion in terms of total investments" for the country, Bessent said he believes these commitments “are real.”

He pointed to a mix of corporate and international plans driving the total, describing them as “investments like we've never seen.”

Bessent cited the trade deal with Japan, which he expects will bring in “$550 billion,” the one with South Korea to be worth “$350 billion,” alongside Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) ambitious plans to reshore its manufacturing, which he said “may be up to $500 billion” in total investments.

To underscore the scale of these investments, Bessent compared these figures with capital inflows seen during the previous administration under President Joe Biden.

He contrasted the figures with the prior administration, saying “the entire Biden administration was one trillion over four years,” including “$250 billion the final year.” He added that “many single investments” now exceed what the Biden administration “took in… in one year.”

Bessent frames this as a broader economic shift, saying, “America’s back,” while crediting Trump’s “great tax policy,” alongside extensive deregulation efforts for the same.

Bessent concluded his post saying, “President Trump is laying the foundation for a Golden Age economy, with investment returning to the United States in record amounts.”

Economists Skeptical of Trump’s Claims

Economist Peter Schiff recently called out Trump’s claims of generating $17 trillion in new investments over the next year, saying, “If true, GDP growth would explode by roughly 50%,” since the U.S. GDP currently stands at $30.61 trillion.

He also added that the resulting inflows of this magnitude would cause the U.S. Dollar to “Skyrocket,” and thus pointed out the implausibility of this claim.

Photo Courtesy: DT phots1 / Shutterstock.com

