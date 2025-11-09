Trump's China Tariff U-Turn, Ray Dalio's 'Melt-Up' Warning And More: This Week In Economy

Another week has come and gone, and it’s time to catch up on the latest economic news. Here’s a quick overview of what happened over the week, from Trump’s China tariff reversal to Ray Dalio’s market warning.

Trump’s China Tariff U-Turn

President Donald Trump‘s recent decisions regarding China have drawn criticism from Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman. Krugman suggested that Trump’s trade war with China is showing signs of weakness. The president has reduced tariffs on China and is considering allowing companies like NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to resume selling advanced chips to China.

"If this was a trade war, China won," Krugman stated in his newsletter, as reported by Benzinga.

Trump Credits Tariffs For Strong Economy

The president’s economic policies were under scrutiny during an interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell. Trump attributed the strong economy and a “total national security” footing to his aggressive use of tariffs. He claimed that his tariff policies brought in $17 trillion in new investment to the U.S.

Ray Dalio Warns Fed Could Trigger ‘1999-Style Melt-Up’ in Markets

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has expressed concerns about the Federal Reserve’s recent policy shift. He warned that this could trigger a “1999-style ‘melt-up'” in financial assets. Dalio believes that the Fed is “fueling a bubble, not fighting a bust,” which is a significant departure from its historical role in responding to crises.

Goldman Sachs Warns Shutdown Could Slash Q4 2025 GDP Growth To 1%

The U.S. government shutdown, now in its 33rd day, is expected to end soon. However, the economic damage is already evident. Goldman Sachs economist Alec Phillips predicts that the standoff will cost the U.S. economy more than a full percentage point of growth in the final quarter of 2025, reducing GDP growth to just 1.0%.

Peter Schiff Says Supreme Court Review Of Trump Tariffs Could Play To The President's Advantage

Economist Peter Schiff believes that the Supreme Court’s scrutiny of President Trump’s trade and tariff policies could work in Trump’s favor. If the court rules against the unconstitutional “Liberation Day” tariffs, it would provide Trump with “another scapegoat for the recession,” Schiff suggested.

