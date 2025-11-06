Rand Paul Warns Of 'Farmageddon' As Tariffs Hit Farmers, Says Supreme Court Must Rein In Trump's Executive Tax Power

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) issued a stark warning about the growing impact of tariffs on American farmers, calling them an unconstitutional exercise of presidential power that needs to be brought down, while urging the Supreme Court to intervene.

No Taxes Without Representation

On Wednesday, Paul criticized the use of executive authority to impose tariffs, arguing that such actions violate the Constitution's separation of powers, while appearing on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.”

“I want to see the Constitution have meaning,” Paul said, adding that according to the Constitution, “taxes originate in the House,” and tariffs are a tax. “Anybody who tries to say tariffs are not a tax [are] just not serious.”

See Also: Supreme Court May Sink Trump’s Tariffs—But Don’t Expect Them To Disappear

Paul emphasized that the Founding Fathers deliberately ensured that taxes were decided by Congress. “We fought the Revolution over taxation without representation,” he said, adding that “A president cannot levy taxes without the approval of Congress.”

The Kentucky senator said he expects the Supreme Court to strike down the tariffs, not as a political rebuke of President Donald Trump, but to preserve constitutional order. “I think the Supreme Court is gonna strike this down, and it’s not for any personal vendetta against the president,” he said.

There Is ‘Farmageddon’ Out There

He warned that the economic fallout of the tariffs is already visible across America's agricultural heartland. “Right now, farmers are faced with chaos,” he said. “There is a Farmageddon out there… particularly if you happen to be in soybeans. This year, the soybean crop is going to be largely lost.”

Paul concluded by expressing concern over growing financial distress in the farm sector, saying, “I am worried how deep this could get.”

Soybean Farmers Became Scapegoats In US-China Trade Tussle

American soybean farmers became unwilling pawns in the trade war between the U.S. and China after the latter ceased purchases of beans from the U.S., choosing to source the commodity from Brazil instead, in retaliation against Trump’s tariffs.

Late last month, China reportedly resumed purchases of American soybeans, ahead of the high-stakes summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock