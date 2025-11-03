Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the Trump administration would need court guidance to disburse emergency funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Bessents Calls On Democrats To Vote

Bessent, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday, indicated that the Trump administration is awaiting court directives on how to allocate the emergency funds for SNAP benefits, which expired due to the government shutdown. He suggested that the administration’s hands are tied until the courts provide clarity on the matter.

When Tapper inquired about the possibility of the administration appealing the court ruling, Bessent responded that there is a process to be followed and that President Trump is keen on ensuring that people receive their food benefits.

Tapper pressed further, asking if the payments could be made by Wednesday, to which Bessent replied, “Could be.”

He then reiterated that the most straightforward solution would be for five Democratic senators to vote and reopen the government.

See Also: Trump Declares Nvidia Blackwell AI Chip Will Not Be Available For ‘Other People’: President Says Tech Is Decades Ahead Of Competition

Trump Awaits Legal Guidance

On Friday, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to indicate he would approve funding for SNAP if given proper legal guidance. “Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available,” wrote Trump.

Two separate federal rulings have put the Trump administration in a tight spot, with federal judges ordering the administration to use emergency funds to continue funding the SNAP program during the government shutdown. This ruling came after the USDA announced it would halt SNAP payments, citing a lack of authority to continue funding. The program, which serves approximately one in eight Americans, costs around $8 billion monthly and is a crucial part of the country’s social safety net.

New Stricter SNAP Rules Go Into Effect

This ruling came amid a government shutdown and a series of new, stricter eligibility rules for SNAP, which were implemented by the Trump administration but have been met with opposition. The new rule, which came into effect on Saturday, is expected to reduce federal spending by $186 billion over the next decade.

The new law mandates that able-bodied adults under 65 without dependents must complete 80 hours of work, education, or training each month to remain eligible for benefits beyond three months. Parents with children under 14 are exempt, down from the previous cutoff of 18, while young adults, veterans, and homeless individuals must also meet the work requirement.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.