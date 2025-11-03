In a recent interview with Norah O’Donnell of 60 Minutes on Sunday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to resume nuclear weapons testing, citing China’s rapid nuclear expansion.

Nuclear Tests To Ensure Functionality

In the interview, Trump defended restarting nuclear testing, noting that the U.S. leads the world in nuclear weapons, followed by Russia and then China. He warned that China could soon catch up and stressed the need for global denuclearization.

“We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot. They have some. They have quite a bit,” Trump said.

Trump first tried to divert the discussion towards the economy in his second term, saying, “Look at the job numbers, how good they’ve been. And, again, I have costs down. Remember, Biden gave me the worst inflation rate in the history of our country.”

However, interviewer Norah O’Donnell pressed again on the topic. He then explained that the U.S. must test its nuclear weapons to ensure their functionality, especially in light of other countries’ testing activities. Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea is “testing constantly,” he said.

Trump also mentioned that he had discussed denuclearization with both President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping.

President Trump’s response to the need for such tests was, “We’re the only country that doesn’t test, and I wanna be– I don’t wanna be the only country that doesn’t test.”

Trump’s Orders Amid China's Rapid Nuclear Expansion

Trump announced his decision to resume nuclear weapons testing on Truth Social less than an hour before his meeting with President Xi Jinping. He stated that the U.S. must test nuclear weapons on an equal basis to China and Russia. This announcement has sparked international concern, marking a significant departure from the U.S.’s longstanding nuclear non-proliferation policy.

Trump’s decision to resume nuclear testing comes amid growing concerns over China’s expanding nuclear arsenal. A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed that China is increasing its nuclear arsenal more rapidly than any other country, with an estimated 600 warheads and adding around 100 per year since 2023. This pace suggests that China could possess 1,500 warheads by 2035, nearing the number of deployed warheads held by the U.S. and Russia.

In October, China recently flew nuclear-capable bombers near Taiwan for “simulated confrontation drills,” just ahead of a planned meeting between President Trump and the Chinese President. This was seen as a show of strength by China.

