Trump's Tariffs Backfire, China Stays Silent, Marc Andreessen Backs Musk's $10T Plan And More: This Week In Economy

It’s been an eventful week in the world of business and politics. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that you might have missed.

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Backfire, China’s Silence Speaks Volumes

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has cautioned that the “Liberation Day” tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump are having unintended consequences. Krugman argues that China now has the upper hand in the ongoing trade war.

Read the full article here.

China’s Silence Is Scarier Than Tariffs—5 Ways It Could Hit Trump Hard

Amid the escalating U.S.–China trade tensions, President Donald Trump has been vocal with his tariffs. However, China’s strategic silence could be more impactful than any retaliatory measures. The risks surrounding the trade relations between Washington and Beijing remain high.

Read the full article here.

Marc Andreessen Backs Elon Musk’s $10 Trillion US Re-Industrialization Plan

See Also: ‘No One Wants Cash Right Now’ As Confidence In Fiat Currencies Collapses: Institutional Cash Allocation Drops To Lowest In 12 Years

Renowned tech investor Marc Andreessen has voiced his support for a proposal suggesting that Elon Musk should lead a $10 trillion initiative to reindustrialize the U.S. This proposal was made by a user on X, and Andreessen has given it his backing.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Tariffs Are Pushing China To Learn To Live Without US, Says Jim Cramer

According to Jim Cramer, China is rapidly adapting to the trade challenges posed by Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade wars. This could mean that China is now less reliant on American markets than ever before.

Read the full article here.

Jamie Dimon: AI Is Not A Bubble, But It Will Cause A Revolution

Jamie Dimon is not buying into the AI bubble hype. The JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO believes that artificial intelligence is not a fad and that the payoff will come. However, it will replace jobs at a pace that could cause major problems if governments and businesses fail to prepare.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.