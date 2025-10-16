Scott Bessent Says US Investment Boom 'Sustainable' Under Trump: 'The Only Thing Slowing Us Down...'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent credited the country’s investment boom to President Donald Trump‘s policies on Wednesday, and expressed optimism about its sustainability, but said the government shutdown was a potential obstacle.

Investment Boom Hindered By Shutdown

When CNBC’s Sara Eisen, at the Invest in America Forum on Wednesday, asked Bessent if the current investment boom is “sustainable,” the Treasury Secretary’s reply was positive.

Bessent noted that the investment boom is likely just beginning, attributing it to pent-up demand and Trump’s policy decisions, including those related to trade, tax, and tariffs.

He emphasized the role of Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill in providing certainty for businesses, asserting that America is open for business with energy, tax certainty, and regulatory certainty.

“The only thing slowing us down here is this government shutdown,” Bessent said, reiterating similar comments in recent days about its impact on the economy and businesses.

Trillions Flow Into US Since Trump’s 2024 Win

Trump’s policies have been credited with attracting these investments. For instance, in May 2025, Trump secured a $1.2 trillion economic agreement with Qatar, including a record-breaking $96 billion order from Qatar Airways for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE).

American companies such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and several others have invested billions into the U.S. after Trump’s return to office.

As per Treasury data, over the past year, foreign investors have purchased nearly $1.7 trillion in U.S. stocks and bonds, with year-to-date net purchases of $743.2 billion—well above last year's pace. Since Trump's November 2024 election win, foreign net purchases have totaled $1.07 trillion. However, China has been aggressively selling American bonds amid the trade war.

Still, not everyone is convinced by Trump’s assertion of $17 trillion in new investments flowing into the U.S. economy. Economist Peter Schiff has publicly challenged Trump’s claims, emphasizing the enormity of the figure and the significant mathematical and economic consequences it would entail if true.

