TSMC Faces Energy Threat, Trump's 'Genius Act' Sparks Hyperinflation Fears, Gold Predicted To Hit $5,000 By 2026: This Week In Economy

It was an eventful weekend in the world of finance and tech. Here’s a quick rundown of the top stories that made headlines.

TSMC’s Energy Security Threatened By China

The recent military exercises conducted by China near Taiwan have raised concerns about the island’s energy security, particularly in the chip industry. This has prompted Taiwan and the U.S. to take immediate action.

Taiwan, which imports 97% of its energy by sea, is now looking to bolster its energy storage and reconsider its energy mix. The island is also considering a return to nuclear power, despite having shut down its last reactor just months ago.

Trump’s ‘Genius Act’ And The Rise Of Stablecoins

Economist Lynette Zang has issued a stark warning about the future of the U.S. dollar and global monetary stability, pointing to the implications of President Donald Trump‘s “Genius Act” and the rapid rise of stablecoins.

Zang said, “When President Trump signed the Genius Act, he changed the global monetary system,” adding that she has no doubt that stable coins will usher in “hyperinflation that we need to do the ultimate shift into the new system.”

Gold’s Bull Run Far From Over

Gold futures rallied early Monday to fresh record highs near $3,970 per ounce, pushing year-to-date gains to 50%—marking the metal’s best performance since 1979—yet top analysts say the bull run is far from over.

Market veteran Ed Yardeni has sharply raised his price target for gold, saying the metal is “within shouting distance” of his initial $4,000 forecast for 2025. With momentum accelerating, he now expects gold to reach $5,000 by 2026 and $10,000 by 2030.

Shutdown Clouds Jobs Data

With the U.S. government shutdown still clouding official labor statistics, alternative data from private firms and banks is sending a clear message: the labor market is cooling, and markets are betting big that the Federal Reserve will respond with another rate cut at its Oct. 30 meeting.

The absence of the September jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics due to the shutdown has left investors and policymakers in the dark.

Fed’s ‘Grossly Negligent’ Behavior

Financial analyst Gordon Johnson issued a stark warning, accusing the Federal Reserve of “grossly negligent” behavior in failing to curb inflation. He said rising costs are pushing Americans to the brink, stating that people “can no longer afford life” — a situation he warns could lead to social unrest.

Supporting Johnson’s concern, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently noted that inflation remains “substantially above target” and is expected to remain high into next year.

