Trump Says Foreign Experts 'Welcome' To Train Americans, Must Go Back After 'Period Of Time' As South Korea Plans Human Rights Probe

President Donald Trump clarified his stance on foreign companies bringing their experts to the U.S. to train American workers on manufacturing complex products amid South Korean dissatisfaction.

Trump Urges Foreign Experts To Train Americans, Then Return

Trump took to his Truth Social to post his views on foreign companies investing in the U.S. He emphasized the importance of these companies bringing their experts to the U.S. to train American workers on manufacturing complex products.

In his post, the president clarified that he doesn’t want to ‘frighten off’ or discourage investments into the United States. However, he urged the foreign technical experts to be there just for a period of time and then “go back to their land.”

“I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products, as they phase out of our Country, and back into their land,” stated Trump.

ICE Raid On Hyundai Workers Strains Ties With South Korea

Trump’s tweet comes in the wake of recent events involving foreign companies operating in the U.S., such as the raid at a Hyundai Motor Co. HYMLF battery plant in Georgia, leading to the detention of over 300 South Korean workers.

The South Korean government has since expressed “strong regret” to the U.S. and called for the protection of its citizens’ rights and interests during law enforcement proceedings, as reported by the BBC. The country is investigating possible human rights violations in the U.S. raid and detention of Korean workers, with President Lee Jae-myung warning the incident could deter foreign investment and straining US-South Korea relations.

Trump Stresses Legal Immigration As Trade Talks With Seoul Stall

Trump had previously called on companies investing in the U.S. to respect immigration laws. His recent post seems to align with his earlier stance, emphasizing the importance of legal immigration and the value of foreign expertise in boosting U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, trade talks between South Korea and the U.S. have hit a standstill over foreign exchange issues, leading Seoul to request Washington's assistance in mitigating the market effects of a $350 billion investment package.

