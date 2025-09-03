Trump Administration Appeals 'Illegal' Tariff Ruling To Supreme Court; Asks For Swift Action

President Donald Trump has urged the Supreme Court to swiftly take up and rule on his administration's appeal of a federal court decision last week that struck down most of his tariffs as "illegal."

‘Tariffs Are A Core Congressional Power’

On Wednesday, the administration filed its appeal asking the apex court to take up the case with an expedited timeline, according to a report by CNBC.

The filings quote Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remarks on the matter, saying that the tariffs, “though judicially stayed, raised legal uncertainty,” which he says “gravely undermines” the President’s ability to conduct “real-world diplomacy” to protect the national security and economy of the United States.

This comes a week after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in a 7-4 decision that Trump overstepped his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

“The core Congressional power to impose taxes such as tariffs is vested exclusively in the legislative branch by the Constitution,” the court said in its ruling.

The ruling, however, does not go into effect until Oct. 14, allowing the administration sufficient time to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

‘We Would Become A Third World Nation’

In response to the court’s decision, Trump said early this week that the loss of the tariffs would devastate the American economy, adding that “we would become a Third World Nation, with no hope of GREATNESS again.”

Trump also said that the U.S. stands to lose out on $15 trillion worth of investments, “If a Radical Left Court is allowed to terminate these Tariffs,” in a Truth Social post.

