Who's Eligible For Trump's 'No Tax On Tips'? Treasury Department Unveils List Of Over 60 Jobs: Report

The U.S. Treasury Department has unveiled a list of 68 jobs that reportedly qualify for a new tax deduction under the “no tax on tips” pledge in President Donald Trump‘s “big, beautiful bill.”

Treasury Reveals Job List Eligible For New Tax Break

The new tax deduction, a key feature of Trump’s bill, aims to provide financial relief to workers in specific industries. The list, revealed by the Treasury Department reported Axios, includes a wide range of occupations.

The jobs are categorized into eight sections: Beverage & food service, Entertainment & events, Hospitality & guest services, Home Services, Personal services, Personal appearance & wellness, Recreation & instruction, and Transportation & delivery.

Food and beverage workers include bartenders, servers, cooks, and bakers.

Entertainment and event staff are also covered, including casino workers, performers, musicians, and digital content creators. Hospitality roles like hotel clerks, concierges and cleaners fall under the list as well.

Home service providers are included, such as electricians, plumbers, landscapers, cleaners, and locksmiths. Personal service workers like tutors, nannies, pet caretakers and event planners also qualify.

Appearance and wellness professionals such as hairstylists, massage therapists, trainers, and makeup artists are recognized, along with recreation and instruction jobs like tour guides, sports instructors and golf caddies.

Finally, transportation and delivery roles are covered, ranging from drivers and valets to movers and charter operators.

The list will appear in the Federal Register as part of the Treasury and IRS's proposed regulations.

Bessent Pushes Tipping Plan On Labor Day Restaurant Tour

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promoted the tipping provision during a Labor Day tour of three Washington-area restaurants. He described the list of covered occupations as “expansive but fair.”

“For workers, $20 here and $20 there can make a big difference,” said Bessent remarked during an interview at the McLean Family Restaurant in suburban Virginia.

SEE ALSO: Trump Claims India Is Now Offering To Cut Its Tariffs To ‘Nothing,’ But Says It’s Too Late — ‘Should Have Done So Years Ago’ – Benzinga

Trump's Tip Tax Break Faces Backlash, Debt Concerns

The “no tax on tips” provision is part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, offering a deduction of up to $25,000 for qualifying workers. The deduction is available from 2025 through 2028, regardless of whether or not workers itemize deductions.

The benefit phases out above $150,000 in income ($300,000 for joint filers). It applies to employees and some self-employed workers, but excludes those in specified service trades or businesses under section 199A.

Despite the potential benefits, some in the service industry have expressed caution, warning that the provision may be “too good to be true.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) previously criticized the provision, describing it as a “scam” that does not live up to its promise when weighed against the other damaging aspects of the bill. The bill, which was narrowly passed by Senate Republicans, could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.