US Treasury Plans $1 Trillion Borrowing In Third Quarter Amid Cash Shortfall Post Debt Ceiling Standoff

The U.S. Treasury has announced plans to borrow a staggering $1.007 trillion in the third quarter, a move attributed to the need to restore its cash reserves, which were depleted during the recent debt ceiling crisis.

What Happened: The Treasury’s borrowing projection for the third quarter is significantly higher than the $453 billion estimated in April, primarily due to a lower starting cash balance and anticipated reduced net cash flows. The department foresees a cash balance of $850 billion at the end of September.

This substantial borrowing is necessary to rebuild the Treasury’s cash reserves, which were depleted following the enactment of President Donald Trump‘s tax and spending bill on July 4. The debt ceiling was raised by $5 trillion to $41.1 trillion after the new spending legislation was signed into law.

As of July 3, the Treasury's cash balance had dropped to $313 billion, according to data from money market research firm Wrightson ICAP. Looking ahead, the Treasury anticipates borrowing $590 billion in the fourth quarter, based on a projected year-end cash balance of $850 billion.

SEE ALSO: Trump Mulls ‘Little Rebate’ For Americans Funded By Tariff Revenue — But Here’s The ‘Big Thing’ He Wants To Do First

Why It Matters: The Treasury’s decision to borrow such a substantial amount is a direct result of the recent debt ceiling crisis and the subsequent need to replenish its cash reserves.

This development comes in the wake of a visit by President Trump to the Federal Reserve, where he publicly clashed with Chair Jerome Powell over the cost of the central bank’s real estate overhaul. This event underscored the urgency of America’s $7.1 trillion deficit and its potential impact on markets and monetary policy.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has also warned of the escalating U.S. national debt crisis, likening it to an impending “economic heart attack” and urging policymakers to return to the fiscal discipline last seen in the 1990s to avoid severe consequences.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.