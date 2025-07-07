Scott Bessent Says Tariff Rates Set To 'Boomerang Back' In August For Countries Failing To Strike A Deal

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cautioned that countries failing to negotiate a deal with the U.S. will face a return to higher tariff rates from August 1.

What Happened: During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Bessent echoed President Donald Trump‘s comments from Friday, stating that the “reciprocal” tariffs, initially declared on April 2 and paused for 90 days a week later, will officially come into effect on Aug. 1.

Although the 90-day pause is scheduled to conclude on July 9, Bessent clarified that the new effective date does not represent a new deadline or an extension of the original timeline. He emphasized, “We are saying, this is when it’s happening. If you want to speed things up, have at it. If you want to go back to the old rate, that’s your choice.”

“On August 1st, you will boomerang back to your April 2nd tariff level,” stated the Treasury Secretary.

President Trump will reportedly be sending letters to trading partners, warning that if progress is not made, they will face their April 2 tariff level from August 1. Bessent suggested that this move could prompt “a lot of deals very quickly”.

In another interview with Fox News, the Treasury Secretary added that Trump’s strategy has created “maximum leverage” before the deadline to strike a deal and that this move will likely prompt a flurry of negotiations in the coming days and weeks.

SEE ALSO: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Jumps Among Baby Boomers — Here’s What’s Driving It

Why It Matters: The looming tariff hike comes in the wake of President Trump’s earlier threats. On July 4, Trump announced that his administration would begin informing trading partners about new tariffs on their exports starting from July 9, with tariffs scheduled to take effect on August 1.

The new tariff levels could range from 10% to 70%, as part of Trump's strategy to favor straightforward agreements over complex negotiations.

Furthermore, on July 6, Trump threatened an additional 10% tariff on any country aligning with BRICS' anti-American policies, escalating trade tensions as his July 9 deadline for comprehensive tariff restructuring approached. These developments underscore the U.S. administration’s aggressive stance on trade negotiations, with the potential to significantly impact global trade dynamics.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.























