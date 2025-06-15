Mark Cuban Backs Ro Khanna's Fiscal Plan, Gender Equality Forecasts, And Musk's Jobless Future Prediction: This Week In Economics

As we wrap up another eventful week, let’s take a look at the top stories that made headlines. From Mark Cuban endorsing a progressive deficit reduction plan to the World Economic Forum’s sobering gender equality forecast, there’s a lot to unpack. We also saw President Trump green-lighting a major steel merger and Elon Musk predicting a future without jobs. Here’s a quick rundown of these stories.

Mark Cuban Backs Ro Khanna’s Deficit Reduction Plan

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has shown support for Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-Calif.) “Progressive Deficit Reduction Plan.” The plan aims to cut the U.S. deficit by $12 trillion over the next decade, with a significant portion of the cuts coming from spending reductions. The plan was unveiled on June 10, 2025, and seeks to lower the deficit-to-GDP ratio to 3% by 2034, a figure well below the historical average of 3.8%.

Gender Equality 123 Years Away, Says World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Index indicates that achieving global gender parity is still a distant goal. The report shows that only 68.8% of the gender gap has been closed across 148 economies, a mere 0.3 percentage point improvement from last year. At the current rate, it will take 123 years to reach full gender equality.

Trump Approves Nippon Steel’s Acquisition of US Steel

President Donald Trump has approved Nippon Steel’s NPSCY $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel X. The approval comes after an 18-month process marked by union resistance and dual national security assessments. The merger is contingent upon an agreement with the Treasury Department to address national security concerns.

Trump’s Tax Plan Could Threaten Rural Healthcare

Health advocates and rural hospitals warn that President Trump’s proposed tax cuts and spending bill could jeopardize critical medical services in small towns across the country. The legislation, which seeks to extend the 2017 tax cuts, could result in a significant reduction in Medicaid funding and impose stricter requirements for recipients.

Elon Musk Predicts A Future Without Jobs

Elon Musk, at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, predicted a future where artificial intelligence could eliminate the need for most human jobs. He gave an 80% probability that AI advances will lead to a situation where humans will not need to work and will have all they need.

