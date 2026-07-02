Billionaire Investor Bets on AI Infrastructure With New Hut 8 Stake

Third Point acquired 869,563 shares in the company in the first quarter of FY26.

Recent Key Events

HUT Earnings Preview and Analyst Ratings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 32 cents (Down from $1.18 YoY)

: Loss of 32 cents (Down from $1.18 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $80.96 million (Up from $41.30 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $120.00 (high: $156.00; low: $75.00) across 21 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Buy (Raises Target to $150.00) (June 25)

: Buy (Raises Target to $150.00) (June 25) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $124.00) (June 11)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $124.00) (June 11) Jefferies: Initiated with Buy (Target $156.00) (May 14)

HUT ETF Exposure: Key Funds and Weightings

Significance: Because HUT carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

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