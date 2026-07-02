Rivian Raises Full-Year Delivery Outlook

Rivian increased its 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, up from its previous guidance of 62,000 to 67,000 vehicles.

During the second quarter, Rivian produced 12,613 vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. Deliveries totaled 12,194 vehicles, exceeding the company’s guidance of 9,000 to 11,000 vehicles.

In its announcement, Rivian said, “Delivery results topped Rivian’s outlook of 9,000 to 11,000 vehicles for the quarter due to robust growth quarter-over-quarter in EDV and R1 coupled with the introduction of R2 deliveries.”

The company added, “As a result of the progress Rivian has made, and the production and delivery outlook for the second half of the year, the company is today raising its full year 2026 delivery guidance from 62,000 – 67,000 vehicles, to 65,000 – 70,000.”

Rivian also said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on July 30.

EV Peers Report Mixed Delivery Trends

Rivian’s update follows a series of second-quarter delivery reports from other electric vehicle makers.

Rivian Price Action

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 10.80% at $19.03 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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