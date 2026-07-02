Tesla Q2 Deliveries Jump 25%

The electric vehicle maker produced 451,758 vehicles during the quarter, while energy storage deployments reached 13.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Model 3 and Model Y remained Tesla’s primary growth drivers. The company produced 442,936 units of the two models and delivered 467,762 during the quarter.

Its other vehicle models accounted for 8,822 vehicles produced and 12,364 delivered. About 2% of deliveries across both categories were subject to operating lease accounting.

The company will release its full second-quarter financial results after the market closes on July 22.

Stock Performance And Technical Analysis

Tesla stock fell more than 7% on Thursday. The Nasdaq declined 0.91%, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.08%. Tesla’s long-term technical picture remains cautious.

The stock is trading 4.8% below its 200-day simple moving average of $418.63 and 2% below its 50-day simple moving average of $406.52. The 20-day moving average also remains below the 50-day average, while the death cross that formed in April continues to weigh on sentiment.

The relative strength index stands at 48.20, indicating neutral momentum. The reading suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, leaving room for movement in either direction.

Traders are watching key technical levels. Resistance sits near $453.00, while support is around $393.50. A break below support could trigger additional selling pressure.

Tesla Price Action

TSLA Stock Price Activity: Tesla shares were down 7.19% at $394.74 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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