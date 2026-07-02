AT&T Waives $10.3M Charges In Revised SurgePays Deal

The move reads as a small relief bounce near the stock’s 52-week lows, even as the longer-term chart remains pressured.

What Catalyst Is Driving AT&T’s Stock Movement?

SurgePays disclosed that the agreement eliminates all remaining minimum spend commitments that previously required an aggregate minimum spend of $50 million over the initial three-year term.

The revised agreement is expected to reduce subscriber acquisition and recurring service costs through improved wholesale pricing, supporting stronger operating margins.

As part of the amendment, AT&T also agreed to waive approximately $10.3 million in previously billed minimum-commitment charges.

This will reduce SurgePays’ accounts payable by the same amount and result in an estimated second-quarter 2026 gain of about $8.5 million from the reversal of expenses recognized in the first quarter.

AT&T Stock Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

AT&T is still in a longer-term downtrend: the stock is trading 6.9% below its 20-day SMA ($22.38) and 19% below its 200-day SMA ($25.73), keeping rallies vulnerable to selling pressure. The 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in May (50-day below 200-day) reinforces that the primary trend remains bearish.

Momentum also isn’t confirming a sustained turn yet: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically signals that upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, MACD below the signal line suggests buyers usually need a stronger follow-through push to flip the momentum backdrop back in their favor.

Key Resistance: $23.50 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the stock’s short-term moving-average "gravity" zone (between the 20-day and 50-day averages)

AT&T Earnings Outlook: What To Expect in July 2026

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on July 22, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 59 cents (Up from 54 cents YoY)

: 59 cents (Up from 54 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $31.83 billion (Up from $30.80 billion YoY)

: $31.83 billion (Up from $30.80 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 6.9x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $29.83 (high: $36.00; low: $26.00) across 12 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Initiated with Buy (Target $30.00) (June 12)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $30.00) (June 12) Oppenheimer : Downgraded to Perform (June 3)

: Downgraded to Perform (June 3) RBC Capital: Outperform (Maintains Target to $31.00) (May 20)

AT&T Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AT&T, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: AT&T’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning profile that’s being held back by very weak momentum. For longer-term investors, that often means the "value + income" case may need a clearer technical base before the chart stops fighting the fundamentals.

AT&T ETF Exposure: Key Funds Holding T Stock

Significance: Because T carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

T Stock Price Activity: At&t shares were trading at $20.51 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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