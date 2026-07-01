NIO Delivers Over 107,000 EVs In Q2 On Premium Market Strength

The stock’s decline comes amid a broader market context in which S&P 500 futures are down slightly by 0.3%, indicating mixed investor sentiment.

Key Takeaways

NIO shipped 40,597 units in June, reflecting a 62.9% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase. It includes 21,908 under the NIO brand, 11,743 from ONVO, and 6,946 from FIREFLY.

Tesla’s rival company witnessed a total sales of 107,658 vehicles in the second quarter, up 49.4% Y/Y, bringing cumulative deliveries to 1,188,715 as of June 30.

This strong performance highlights NIO’s ongoing growth in the premium electric vehicle market, particularly with the NIO ES9 achieving 10,000 cumulative deliveries within 30 days of its launch.

Also, the company’s All-New ES8 surpassed 120,000 cumulative deliveries in the quarter, strengthening NIO’s presence in the premium SUV segment.

Peer’s Performance

Meanwhile, Xpeng recorded a 16% Y/Y increase in June deliveries, with 103,295 units delivered in the first half of 2026 (-48% Y/Y).

Li also released its latest delivery numbers on Tuesday, reporting 30,895 vehicles delivered in June 2026. This figure represents a 15% Y/Y decrease.

NIO Technical Outlook: Trend, Support And Resistance

From a technical perspective, NIO is currently trading at $4.89, which is about 6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $5.20.

The stock is also significantly below its 50-day SMA of $5.68 and its 200-day SMA of $5.78, indicating a bearish trend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, although the overall trend remains negative.

Key Resistance : $5.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $5.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $4.50 — a critical level that could provide a buffer against further declines.

NIO Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

The company maintains its regular reporting schedule, with the next update confirmed for September 1, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 25 cents YoY)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 25 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $4.87 billion (Up from $2.65 billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $6.80. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13) Freedom Broker : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025) Freedom Capital Markets: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

How NIO Ranks On Momentum And Market Signals

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for NIO, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 44.32) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: NIO’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in gaining momentum in the current market environment. Investors should monitor upcoming earnings and delivery updates for potential shifts in sentiment.

NIO ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weight

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:CHIQ): 2.58% Weight

(NYSE:CHIQ): 2.58% Weight Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ): 5.05% Weight

Significance: Because NIO carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NIO Stock Slides In Premarket After Delivery Update

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were down 3.36% at $4.89 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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