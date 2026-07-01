XPeng Gains On June Deliveries And New EV Launch

The Guangzhou, China-based smart electric car company delivered 40,126 vehicles in June. That’s a 16% year over year (Y/Y) increase. This brings total second-quarter deliveries to 103,295 units, which declined 48% Y/Y.

The company highlighted its growing presence in the electric vehicle sector, reaching a significant milestone of 10,000 units for its GX model.

Meanwhile, XPeng is preparing to debut its new model, the XPENG MONA L03, in China on July 2. It is expected to further boost sales and market share.

Peer Performance

In a separate release, the company’s rival NIO reported delivering 40,597 units in June, reflecting a 62.9% Y/Y increase, and total sales of 107,658 vehicles in the second quarter, up 49.4% Y/Y.

Li also released its latest delivery numbers on Tuesday, reporting 30,895 vehicles delivered in June 2026. This figure represents a 15% Y/Y decrease.

How XPeng (XPEV) Ranks On Momentum And Market Signals

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for XPeng, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 5.52) — Stock is showing poor performance indicators.

The Verdict: XPeng’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak momentum profile, indicating that the stock is currently underperforming compared to the broader market. This suggests that while recent delivery numbers are promising, the overall market sentiment may be affecting investor confidence.

XPEV ETF Exposure: Funds With Notable Weighting

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.69% Weight

(NYSE:HAIL): 2.69% Weight Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:EVAV): 4.19% Weight

Significance: Because XPEV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

XPEV Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

XPEV Stock Price Activity: XPeng shares were up 1.41% at $13.43 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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