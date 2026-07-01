What's Going on With Alibaba Stock Wednesday?

Nasdaq futures declined 0.54%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.23%.

The stock continues to trade near its 52-week low, making it more vulnerable to broader market selling.

Alibaba Loses Washington Lobbying Firms

The law, which took effect Tuesday, bars the Defense Department from working with contractors represented by lobbyists who also represent companies designated as allegedly supporting China’s military.

Alibaba lost five lobbying firms, while Tencent lost four, according to recent lobbying disclosures. Alibaba, which denies military ties, sued the Pentagon last week seeking removal from the blacklist, saying the new rules had already prompted firms to end their relationships with the company.

The Pentagon’s 1260H list now includes 188 companies across sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics and drones. Congress has also expanded restrictions on listed companies, including new Defense Department contracting bans.

Technical Picture Remains Bearish

Alibaba remains well below its key moving averages. The stock trades about 13.5% below its 20-day simple moving average, 23.2% below its 50-day SMA, 27.2% below its 100-day SMA and 35.2% below its 200-day SMA.

That wide gap suggests sellers remain in control of the intermediate- and long-term trend.

Momentum is also deeply oversold. The relative strength index stands at 18.63. While such a reading can signal that selling has become stretched, it does not guarantee a near-term rebound.

The moving-average structure also remains negative. The 20-day SMA sits below the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA in April, forming a bearish “death cross.”

The first resistance level is $110.63, which aligns with the 20-day SMA. Initial support sits near the 52-week low of $91.99.

Alibaba Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Alibaba is expected to report quarterly results on Aug. 28, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of $2.51 per share, up from $2.06 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $38.72 billion, compared with $34.57 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock trades at about 14.8 times earnings.

Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $190.86. Recent actions include:

Susquehanna: Positive, raised price forecast to $185 on May 15.

Positive, raised price forecast to $185 on May 15. JPMorgan: Overweight, raised price forecast to $205 on May 14.

Overweight, raised price forecast to $205 on May 14. Barclays: Overweight, raised price forecast to $195 on May 14.

Benzinga Edge View

Benzinga Edge assigns Alibaba a weak Momentum score of 6.65 and a Quality score of 11.58. However, the stock scores strongly on Value at 95.5 and Growth at 83.24.

The combination suggests Alibaba offers attractive valuation and growth characteristics, but weak price momentum continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

Alibaba ETF Exposure

BABA Stock Price Activity: Alibaba shares were down 0.27% at $95.72 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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