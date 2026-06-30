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Verizon logo on side of building
June 30, 2026 12:29 PM 2 min read

Why Is Verizon Stock Falling Tuesday?

Dow Exit, JV Costs Pressure Verizon Stock

Verizon will contribute its international business and make a $625 million cash payment, which the joint venture will distribute to BT. The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Verizon expects to record a second-quarter loss of $700 million to $800 million related to classifying the contributed business as held for sale.

The company also expects severance charges of $350 million to $450 million from workforce reductions and asset rationalization charges of $200 million to $300 million tied mainly to exiting certain real estate and network assets.

Technical Picture Remains Weak

Verizon is trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), 8.3% below its 50-day SMA, 10.6% below its 100-day SMA and 3.5% below its 200-day SMA, pointing to a sustained downtrend.

Momentum indicators also remain soft. The MACD sits below its signal line, while the histogram remains negative, suggesting bearish momentum persists.

Although the stock’s 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA following February’s golden cross, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, indicating short-term selling pressure.

Technical resistance stands near $48.50, while support is around $39.00.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next earnings report is scheduled for July 24. Analysts expect earnings per share of $1.28, up from $1.22 a year earlier, on revenue of $35.37 billion, compared with $34.50 billion last year.

Analysts maintain an average Buy rating with a consensus price forecast of $50.68. Recent actions include a Hold initiation from Freedom Broker with a $53 price forecast, while JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley recently raised their price forecasts to $52 and $50, respectively.

Verizon Price Action

VZ Stock Price Activity: Verizon Communications shares were down 3.19% at $42.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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