The bank on Thursday announced the promotion of insiders Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents, following the retirement of senior executive Marianne Lake. These leadership changes have further narrowed down the potential successors to Dimon, who has been leading the bank for two decades.

Dimon said the board promoted Doug and Troy to co-presidents because of its confidence in their leadership, strong business performance, experience, and commitment to doing the right thing.

Sources told Reuters that Dimon’s tenure would be extended for at least three more years.

Under the new leadership structure, Rohrbaugh will take over as CEO of consumer and community banking, replacing Lake. Meanwhile, Petno will assume the role of CEO of the commercial and investment bank. Both Petno and Rohrbaugh were previously co-CEOs of the commercial and investment bank.

As part of the promotions, the bank awarded Petno and Rohrbaugh retention bonuses of $30 million each. Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Piepszak and Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Erdoes each received $20 million.

The awards are separate from annual compensation and will vest after three years only if JPMorgan achieves an average 12% return on tangible common equity from 2026 to 2028, with executives required to remain employed throughout the period.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo said he would not rule out Piepszak, CFO Jeremy Barnum, or an external candidate as potential contenders for the CEO role, despite Piepszak previously withdrawing from consideration, reported Reuters.

Dimon Stays Focused on JPMorgan

Even after President Donald Trump changed his stance and did not offer him the role of Treasury Secretary in his second term, Dimon brushed it off, saying he enjoyed his role as JPMorgan CEO and would continue to do so.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place JPMorgan in the 76th percentile for growth and the 55th percentile for momentum, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare JPM’s performance with its peers.

JPM Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, JPMorgan stock climbed 2.96%, as per Benzinga Pro data. On Thursday, it edged 0.50% higher to close at $335.12.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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