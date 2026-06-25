The world’s 10 richest people added over $2.2 trillion to their wealth in 2025. While some of that growth belonged to Musk, other tech leaders have watched their net worth soar in recent years.

With Musk the first to become a trillionaire, the question now turns to who will be next and perhaps how long it will take.

Prediction market Kalshi currently has betting odds for who the next trillionaire will be and it includes many of the names that make up the current 10 richest list for Forbes, which is used as the barometer for the market to payout.

Here are the current betting odds:

Kalshi and Benzinga have an existing data collaboration agreement.

How the Odds Compare to Current Wealth

The odds show Zuckerberg as the leader in the race to be the next trillionaire. This would likely occur if the price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock soared in the coming years.

Ranking second was Huang, the CEO and co-founder of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) . One of the top-performing stocks in recent years, the growth in the price of Nvidia stock wouldn’t surprise many in the future.

Brin, who currently ranks third on the Forbes list at $259 billion, also ranks tied for second at 10%.

Ellison, who ranks sixth by Forbes now, is also near the bottom of the prediction odds at 6%, despite actually surpassing Musk as the world’s richest person for one day last year.

Other surprises in the odds may include Zhao ranking at 7% odds despite being the 18th-richest person in the world. With wealth tied to Binance and the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), the 7% odds could reflect some users expecting Bitcoin to soar in value.

Altman, who is not ranked in the top 20 richest today, is also a surprise at 7%. This likely comes from OpenAI filing to go public. Altman doesn’t own direct equity in OpenAI, but has indirect investments in the company and could be awarded future equity.

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