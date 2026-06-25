What's Going On With Amazon Stock Thursday?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock fell nearly 3% on Thursday, underperforming a broadly steady market. The Nasdaq gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.02%.

Amazon Plans $48 Billion India Investment Through 2030

Separately, Amazon said Thursday it will invest $48 billion in India through 2030, including an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure after CEO Andy Jassy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The investment raises Amazon’s planned AI and cloud spending in India to more than $21 billion between 2026 and 2030 and increases its cumulative India investment to more than $88 billion since 2010.

The company also plans to open more than 20 fulfillment centers and over 100 last-mile delivery stations this year, while launching the Sammaan welfare program for delivery associates.

Amazon said it aims to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and bring AI benefits to 15 million small businesses by 2030.

Technical Picture Remains Weak

Amazon continues to trade below key moving averages, signaling that the recent pullback remains intact. The stock sits 7.2% below its 20-day simple moving average of $246.16 and 11% below its 50-day average of $256.47. However, shares are only 1.9% below the 200-day average of $232.80, an area investors are closely watching for support.

Momentum indicators also remain soft. The MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, suggesting buying momentum has weakened.

The 20-day moving average remains below the 50-day average, reflecting short-term weakness. However, the 50-day average remains above the 200-day average following a golden cross in May, indicating the longer-term trend has not yet broken.

Key resistance stands near $239, while support is around $226.50.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Amazon is expected to report second-quarter results on or around July 30.

Wall Street expects earnings of $1.81 per share, up from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $196.03 billion, compared with $167.70 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $320.86. Recent analyst actions include:

Truist Securities : Buy, raised price forecast to $320 on May 29.

: Buy, raised price forecast to $320 on May 29. Wells Fargo : Overweight, lowered price forecast to $312 on May 20.

: Overweight, lowered price forecast to $312 on May 20. TD Cowen: Buy, maintained $350 price forecast on May 12.

Benzinga Edge Ratings

Benzinga Edge rates Amazon’s Momentum at 45.14, indicating a neutral technical trend. Quality scores 52.75, while Growth stands at a strong 95.62, underscoring the company’s long-term growth profile despite recent price weakness.

ETF Exposure

Price Action

AMZN Stock Price Activity: Amazon.com shares were down 2.61% at $228.16 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock