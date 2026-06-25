If You Invested $1,000 In Micron Stock At IPO, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

• Micron Technology stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving MU stock higher?

Micron Stock Today

Micron shares hit new all-time highs of $1,255 on Thursday after the company reported quarterly financial results on Wednesday that beat analyst estimates.

The company has dominated the memory sector with reports of increasing demand and supply crunches.

Micron hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion in May 2026 and has become one of the 15 most valuable public companies in the world.

Analysts see more upside with price targets of $1,500 to $2,000 common after the latest quarterly results.

Here’s a look back at the IPO.

Investing $1,000 in Micron Stock at IPO

Micron was founded in 1978 and would later go public on June 1, 1984. The company’s IPO saw shares priced at $13.

A $1,000 investment in the stock at IPO could have bought 76.92 Micron shares.

The stock has split three times since the IPO, with a 5-for-2 share split in April 1994, a 2-for-1 share split in May 1995 and a 2-for-1 share split in May 2000.

After splits, the investor would have 769.2 MU shares today.

With Micron stock trading at $1,157.90 at the time of writing, the 769.2 shares would be worth $890,656.68.

This represents a potential gain of 88,965.7% with investors who put $1,000 into Micron stock at IPO having nearly $1 million if they held.

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