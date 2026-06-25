Here Is The Real Reason KKR Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

Monetization Activity Accelerates
The firm said the activity consisted of about 80% realized performance income and about 20% realized investment income.
The mix reflected stronger monetization activity and faster capital returns to clients.
In the first quarter, KKR reported $878 million in monetization activity, up 62% from the 2023-2025 quarterly average of $542 million. A $900 million level would be 66% above that average.
Reporting Change For K-Series Fees
Beginning with the second-quarter 2026 results, KKR will report K-Series Private Equity realized performance fees differently.
It will include those fees in Fee Related Performance Revenues within segment earnings.
The company said those fees will carry a 15% to 20% Fee Related Compensation margin, compared with the previous 70% to 80% margin under Realized Performance Income.
Q2 Fee Outlook And Caution
KKR expects Capital Markets transaction fees of about $175 million for the second quarter, as some transactions have shifted into the third quarter.
KKR cautioned that the monetization estimate does not represent full second-quarter revenue or total realized income because it excludes other income sources, fee income, expenses, and further gains or losses after June 24, 2026.
Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Momentum
The stock has been under pressure, as indicated by a bearish crossover in which the 50-day SMA fell below the 200-day SMA, known as a death cross, that occurred in November 2025.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.89, suggesting the stock is in a neutral zone with no strong momentum in either direction.
- Key Resistance: $99.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.
- Key Support: $91.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.
KKR Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets
KKR & Co. Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on July 30, 2026 (estimated).
Analysts expect EPS of $1.36, up from $1.18, and revenue of $2.12 billion, up from $1.86 billion. The stock trades at a P/E ratio of 31.1x, indicating a premium valuation.
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $122.50. Recent analyst moves include:
- TD Cowen: Hold (Lowers Target to $104.00) (May 18)
- UBS: Buy (Raises Target to $126.00) (May 6)
- TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $106.00) (May 6)
Top ETFs Holding KKR Stock
Significance: Because KKR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
KKR Stock Price Today: Shares Rise On Update
KKR Stock Price Activity: KKR shares were up 2.62% at $93.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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