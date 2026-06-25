Here Is The Real Reason KKR Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

Monetization Activity Accelerates

The firm said the activity consisted of about 80% realized performance income and about 20% realized investment income.

The mix reflected stronger monetization activity and faster capital returns to clients.

In the first quarter, KKR reported $878 million in monetization activity, up 62% from the 2023-2025 quarterly average of $542 million. A $900 million level would be 66% above that average.

Reporting Change For K-Series Fees

Beginning with the second-quarter 2026 results, KKR will report K-Series Private Equity realized performance fees differently.

It will include those fees in Fee Related Performance Revenues within segment earnings.

The company said those fees will carry a 15% to 20% Fee Related Compensation margin, compared with the previous 70% to 80% margin under Realized Performance Income.

Q2 Fee Outlook And Caution

KKR expects Capital Markets transaction fees of about $175 million for the second quarter, as some transactions have shifted into the third quarter.

KKR cautioned that the monetization estimate does not represent full second-quarter revenue or total realized income because it excludes other income sources, fee income, expenses, and further gains or losses after June 24, 2026.

Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Momentum

The stock has been under pressure, as indicated by a bearish crossover in which the 50-day SMA fell below the 200-day SMA, known as a death cross, that occurred in November 2025.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.89, suggesting the stock is in a neutral zone with no strong momentum in either direction.

Key Resistance : $99.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $99.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $91.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

KKR Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on July 30, 2026 (estimated).

Analysts expect EPS of $1.36, up from $1.18, and revenue of $2.12 billion, up from $1.86 billion. The stock trades at a P/E ratio of 31.1x, indicating a premium valuation.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $122.50. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $104.00) (May 18)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $104.00) (May 18) UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $126.00) (May 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $126.00) (May 6) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $106.00) (May 6)

Top ETFs Holding KKR Stock

Significance: Because KKR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

KKR Stock Price Today: Shares Rise On Update

KKR Stock Price Activity: KKR shares were up 2.62% at $93.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock