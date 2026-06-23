GE Vernova Stock Is Falling Despite Major Vietnam LNG Order

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company secured an order to supply two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators for Vietnam Electricity’s Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant.

The combined-cycle facility is expected to generate more than 1.6 gigawatts of electricity and begin commercial operations by 2030.

EVN is developing the plant with an EPC consortium comprising Power Construction Corporation of China and LILAMA Corporation.

Located in the Hon La Economic Zone in Quang Tri Province, the project is expected to use imported liquefied natural gas, which will be regasified to fuel the turbines.

HA Fleet Milestone And Vietnam Presence

The order comes as GE Vernova’s HA gas turbine fleet surpassed 4 million commercial operating hours worldwide. The company said nearly 130 HA units are operating across 21 countries.

GE Vernova said it has operated in Vietnam since 1993 and has worked with EVN since 1995.

Its gas power installed base in the country totals about 2.2 GW, and the company has nearly 1,100 employees across nine locations in Vietnam.

GEV Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

GEV remains in a strong, longer-term uptrend despite Tuesday’s premarket pullback. The stock is trading about 38.5% above its 200-day SMA of $775.39 and 15.3% above its 100-day SMA of $931.22.

In the near term, the setup is choppier. The 20-day SMA of $984.90 sits below the 50-day SMA of $1,025.50, signaling cooled momentum and potentially uneven rallies.

MACD is more constructive, holding above its signal line with a positive histogram. That suggests selling pressure is easing, and buyers are regaining some control.

Key Resistance : $1095.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall

: $1095.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $1047.50 — a nearby level that lines up as a recent "buyers stepped in" zone

GEV Earnings Preview and Analyst Ratings

The next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 22, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.18 (Up from $1.86 YoY)

: $3.18 (Up from $1.86 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $10.75 Billion (Up from $9.11 Billion YoY)

: $10.75 Billion (Up from $9.11 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 33.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $1158.84. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Initiated with Outperform (Target $1206.00) (June 17)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $1206.00) (June 17) Jefferies : Buy (Lowers Target to $1210.00) (June 11)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $1210.00) (June 11) BNP Paribas: Downgraded to Neutral (Target $1190.00) (April 27)

GE Vernova is currently trading at around $1,042.99 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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