The implied move sits at roughly 14% in either direction, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

The semiconductor company has been among the S&P 500’s best-performing stocks this year. Its stock price surged by about 275% as demand for artificial intelligence triggered a severe memory supply squeeze.

Street’s Lofty Expectations Meet The Memory Rally

Wall Street expects Micron to report fiscal third-quarter earnings of $20.76 per share, up roughly 987% year-over-year from the $1.91 earned in the same quarter last year.

This is not a typo.

The Street expects Micron to post more than a tenfold increase in earnings compared to last year, a number that reflects how early in the memory upcycle the company was twelve months ago.

Revenue is expected to reach $35.75 billion, representing approximately 284% year-over-year growth from the $9.3 billion reported a year ago.

The bar is set high for one reason.

Micron has topped both earnings and revenue estimates in each of its last eight quarterly reports, an unbroken beat streak through the entire AI buildout.

Beating Estimates Has Not Meant Beating The Tape

The company has exceeded both earnings and revenue estimates in each of its last eight quarterly reports, with earnings surprises ranging from 1.5% to nearly 33%.

But here is the catch. Clearing the bar has rarely been enough to lift the stock the next day.

In six of the last eight reports, Micron closed lower in the session that followed earnings, despite beating on both lines every single time.

Micron shares delivered an average return of -1.7% on the session after reporting results. The stock advanced only 25% of the time, rising after just two of the last eight reports.

A week out, the average slips further, to a 2.7% loss.

Even over a longer horizon, investors have struggled to find a clear edge.

One month after earnings, Micron posted an average gain of 4.9%, but the stock finished higher only four times out of eight, effectively a 50-50 proposition.

Why Strong Results Haven’t Been Enough

The data suggest Micron’s challenge is not delivering strong numbers but surpassing the market’s already elevated expectations.

As one of the primary suppliers of high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators, Micron has become a central beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom. That positioning has driven explosive revenue growth and multiple expansion, but it has also raised the bar for what investors consider a successful quarter.

The most striking example came after the December 2025 earnings report.

Micron beat earnings estimates by more than 20%, and revenue grew nearly 57% year-over-year.

Shares initially surged more than 10% the following day and gained over 72% during the next month.

More often, however, investors have used strong reports as opportunities to take profits, particularly when management guidance failed to exceed already optimistic forecasts.

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