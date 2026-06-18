Tower Semiconductor, Marvell Ship Over 5 Million Photonic Chips For AI Data Centers

This partnership highlights Tower’s commitment to advancing next-generation coherent technologies, which could further enhance its market position.

TSEM And Marvell Hit Coherent Photonics Shipping Milestone

These high-performance components support AI-driven data center interconnect networks by addressing growing demands for bandwidth and efficiency.

Coherent PICs are highly complex devices that control not only light intensity but also its phase and polarization, requiring much more stringent design and manufacturing standards than traditional direct-detect chips.

This is aimed at meeting the increasing demands for bandwidth and efficiency in AI-driven data center interconnect networks.

During the first quarter earnings release, the company said that AI-driven demand, long-term customer agreements and growing silicon photonics production remain major growth catalysts for stronger-than-expected results.

The CEO expects silicon photonics capacity to increase fivefold from fourth-quarter 2025 levels by the end of 2026, driven by increased investment.

InP Epiwafer Supply Deal

This week, Tower Semiconductor disclosed a multi-year silicon photonics expansion deal with IQE plc.

The deal entails supplying Indium Phosphide (InP) epiwafers and aims to enhance Tower's capabilities in next-generation optical technologies critical to AI-driven data center infrastructure.

TSEM Technical Outlook: Trend Strength And Key Levels

The primary momentum indicator, RSI, currently sits at 54.69, suggesting a neutral position, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This neutral reading allows for potential upward movement without immediate concerns of a pullback.

Key Resistance: $283.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $263.17 — the 20-day SMA, which could act as a cushion for any downward movement.

TSEM Earnings Date, Estimates And Analyst Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor is slated to provide its next financial update on August 3, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 73 cents (Up from 50 cents)

: 73 cents (Up from 50 cents) Revenue Estimate : $454.68 million (Up from $372.06 million)

: $454.68 million (Up from $372.06 million) Valuation: P/E of 123.7x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $276.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Raises Target to $335.00) (May 14)

: Buy (Raises Target to $335.00) (May 14) Susquehanna : Positive (Raises Target to $330.00) (May 14)

: Positive (Raises Target to $330.00) (May 14) Wedbush: Neutral (Raises Target to $300.00) (May 14)

How TSEM Ranks On Growth, Quality And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Tower Semiconductor, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 7.95 — Indicates a weak value proposition relative to peers.

: 7.95 — Indicates a weak value proposition relative to peers. Growth Rank : 85.68 — Suggests strong growth potential.

: 85.68 — Suggests strong growth potential. Quality Rank : 97.44 — Reflects high-quality metrics in operations.

: 97.44 — Reflects high-quality metrics in operations. Momentum Rank: 99.11 — Indicates strong momentum in stock performance.

The Verdict: Tower Semiconductor’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong growth and momentum profile, suggesting that the stock is well-positioned for continued performance in the market. However, its low value rank indicates that it may be trading at a premium compared to its peers, which could warrant caution for value-focused investors.

TSEM ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weight

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI): 4.07% Weight

Significance: Because TSEM carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TSEM Stock Price Activity: Tower Semiconductor shares were up 5.69% at $282.32 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $302.86, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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