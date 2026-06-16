Acquisition Ends Pizza Hut Royalty Payments

Once the deal closes, expected in the third quarter of 2026, Pizza Hut China will no longer pay licensing fees to Yum! Brands. Yum China said the transaction will give it greater flexibility to expand the brand while improving restaurant economics and profitability.

“Moving from the exclusive licensee to the brand owner of Pizza Hut in Mainland China represents a transformative milestone for us, demonstrating our conviction and long-term commitment to the China market,” CEO Joey Wat said. “Becoming the brand owner will give the company greater strategic flexibility to drive innovation across the menu, store formats, new modules, and operations.”

Pizza Hut China generated $2.3 billion in revenue and $183 million in operating profit in 2025. The chain operated 4,375 restaurants across more than 1,100 cities as of March 31, 2026. The company plans to expand the brand to more than 6,000 stores by 2028 and double its operating profit by 2029 compared with 2024.

Earnings Outlook And Capital Returns Unchanged

Yum China said its 2026 financial guidance remains unchanged. The company expects the transaction to immediately improve restaurant margins and operating margins while becoming accretive to diluted earnings per share after closing in 2026. It also projects mid-single-digit EPS accretion in 2027 and 2028.

The acquisition will be financed with a mix of cash and debt. The company said it remains committed to returning $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026 and about 100% of annual free cash flow, after minority dividends, beginning in 2027.

The company added that it will continue working with Yum! Brands to expand KFC China, which is targeting more than 17,000 stores by 2028. Lazard served as financial adviser, while Sidley Austin LLP and Fangda Partners acted as legal counsel.

Yum China Price Action

YUMC Price Action: Yum China Holdings shares were down 0.82% at $43.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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