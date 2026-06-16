Activist Investor Pressure? Fiserv Refinances 'US Dollar Debt' Amid CEO Exit

This move comes amid a mixed market backdrop, with the Nasdaq showing slight gains while the S&P 500 is nearly flat.

Move To Refinance Debt

The company is offering to buy back all of its $750 million 5.150% senior notes due 2027 and $2.0 billion 4.400% senior notes due 2049.

The tender offers are set to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York time on June 23, 2026, unless extended or terminated earlier, with holders allowed to withdraw their submissions prior to the deadline.

The company expects the settlement on June 26, 2026, when Fiserv plans to purchase all validly tendered and accepted notes, subject to customary conditions.

How Will Fiserv Retire The Debt?

As of the first quarter of 2026, Fiserv had $2.25 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

Fiserv said that the transaction is contingent on the successful completion of a planned euro-denominated senior note issuance, though it does not require a minimum participation level in the tender offers.

Investors whose notes are accepted will receive a Treasury-based pricing consideration along with accrued and unpaid interest through the settlement date.

It means that Fiserv is refinancing some short-term and long-term U.S. dollar-denominated debt by a planned issue of Euro-denominated debt.

This occurrence is generally done to take advantage of the currency and interest rate arbitrage.

Fiserv CEO Abruptly Exits

The refinancing move comes amid significant internal change at Fiserv.

On Monday, Fiserv said Takis Georgakopoulos was appointed chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately. He succeeds Mike Lyons, who stepped down from the position following pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

Despite the leadership change, Fiserv reaffirmed its 2026 guidance issued on May 5. The company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% and adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.30.

Activist Investor Stake

Based on the 13-F filing from May 15, activist investor Jana partners have raised their stake in Fiserv.

The abrupt CEO exit and refinancing move came shortly after activist investor Jana Partners raised their stake.

Fiserv Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Fiserv is slated to provide its next financial update on July 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.92 (Down from $2.47)

: $1.92 (Down from $2.47) Revenue Estimate : $5.07 billion (Down from $5.52 billion)

: $5.07 billion (Down from $5.52 billion) Valuation: P/E of 8.1x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $70.27. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $58.00) (May 29)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $58.00) (May 29) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $65.00) (May 29)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $65.00) (May 29) BMO Capital: Market Perform (Raises Target to $60.00) (May 15)

How Fiserv Ranks On Value And Growth Metrics

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Fiserv, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 42.78) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 42.78) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth: Weak (Score: 31.46) — Limited growth indicators in the current market environment.

The Verdict: Fiserv’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-oriented setup with weak growth indicators. Investors should be cautious as the stock navigates through a challenging market landscape.

FISV Price Action: Fiserv shares were up 1.15% at $48.46 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $47.37, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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