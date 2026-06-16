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Detroit May 10, 2021: General Motors Building, G.M. Headquarters, Renaissance Center, May 10, 2021, Downtown Detroit
June 16, 2026 8:25 AM 3 min read

General Motors Eyes Defense Expansion, In Talks With Lockheed Martin To Build Weapon Parts: Report

GM may manufacture widely used components to help Lockheed boost munitions production, though the exact parts it could produce are still being determined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the matter.

GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, has engaged in discussions with Trump administration officials about a larger military role for the automaker. GM, which re-entered the defense business nearly a decade ago with its GM Defense subsidiary, is exploring opportunities to expand its defense business and identify new revenue sources.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley has also stated that his company is in discussions with the U.S. government about military-related projects, as per the report.

General Motors and Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Defense Shortages Drive GM Move

Lockheed Expands Defense Production

On Monday, Lockheed announced a $514 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to build GPS IIIF Space Vehicles 23 and 24, expanding its total commitment under the program to 14 satellites.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock



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