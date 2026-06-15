Salesforce Puts Money Where Their Mouth Is - Acquires AI Agent Firm For $3.6 Billion

This move comes during a strong day for the broader market, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.8% and the Technology sector leading the way with a 3.6% increase.

Acquire Fin To Expand CRM Platform

Salesforce has announced its intent to acquire Fin, a move aimed at enhancing its customer relationship management capabilities.

The definitive agreement deal is valued at $3.6 billion.

Fin's flagship AI Agent is designed to handle complex customer support inquiries from start to finish across multiple channels, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, and Slack.

The solution is powered by Apex, the company's proprietary AI model built specifically for customer service.

Apex has delivered industry-leading resolution rates, outperforming leading commercially available frontier AI models in customer support applications.

This company said that the acquisition is expected to bolster Salesforce's offerings, further integrating customer data across various platforms.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, pending customary closing conditions.

Given the expected timing, the company does not anticipate any change to its previously issued FY2027 guidance provided on May 27, 2026. Salesforce also stated that the deal will not affect its capital return program.

Salesforce Is Betting On Autonomous Software

The deal comes after Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff delivered a bold declaration during last quarter's earnings call, arguing that the traditional SaaS model is becoming obsolete.

"It's not the end of software," Benioff said. "It's the end of software that makes humans do all the work."

Salesforce is no longer pitching AI as merely an add-on feature to existing software products. Nowadays, the company is framing AI agents as the next evolution of enterprise software itself.

Benioff repeatedly described a future where AI agents autonomously handle customer service, lead qualification, workflow automation and internal collaboration.

"Software that listens, Software that understands, Software that can actually do," he said.

CRM Earnings Preview: Estimates, Valuation And Analyst Ratings

Salesforce is slated to provide its next financial update on September 2, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 309 cents (Up from 291 cents)

: 309 cents (Up from 291 cents) Revenue Estimate : $11.31 Billion (Up from $10.24 Billion)

: $11.31 Billion (Up from $10.24 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 19.2x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $245.59. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $187.00) (May 28)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $187.00) (May 28) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Lowers Target to $225.00) (May 28)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $225.00) (May 28) Bernstein: Underperform (Lowers Target to $173.00) (May 28)

Salesforce (CRM) Benzinga Edge Rankings: Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Salesforce, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 27.89) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 27.89) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Neutral (Score: 13.54) — Growth potential remains moderate.

: Neutral (Score: 13.54) — Growth potential remains moderate. Quality : Weak (Score: 28.14) — Indicating concerns over financial health.

: Weak (Score: 28.14) — Indicating concerns over financial health. Momentum: Weak (Score: 5.17) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Salesforce's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile across key pillars, indicating challenges in both value and momentum. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating potential investments.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were down 0.03% at $165.84 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $161.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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