Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Trading Higher On Friday?

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are up during Friday's premarket session. The rally came as the company's move is directly tied to SpaceX's historic Nasdaq debut on Friday.

Apart from this, the company disclosed that it is joining the Nasdaq-100 Index on Friday.

This milestone, effective prior to market open on June 22, 2026, marks a significant achievement for Rocket Lab. It will be positioned among the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Notably, the company has completed over 80 successful launches and is recognized for its innovative launch services and spacecraft systems.

RKLB Technical Outlook: Key Levels And Momentum

The stock's recent performance shows a 12-month gain of 334.77%, indicating strong long-term momentum. Currently, Rocket Lab is trading 3.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $126.42, while it is 22.5% above its 50-day SMA of $100.00. The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) stands at $117.28, suggesting that the stock is currently experiencing some upward pressure.

The primary momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is at 50.26, indicating a neutral position. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may imply that it has room to move in either direction.

Key Resistance: $126.42 — This level is significant as it aligns with the 20-day SMA, which could act as a barrier for upward movement.

Key Support: $100.00 — This level is crucial as it represents the 50-day SMA, which has historically provided support during pullbacks.

Rocket Lab Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Rocket Lab is slated to provide its next financial update on August 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 13 cents)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 13 cents) Revenue Estimate: $231.96 million (Up from $144.50 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $95.77. Recent analyst moves include:

KGI Securities : Initiated with Neutral (Target $105.00) (June 11)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $105.00) (June 11) BTIG : Hold (May 12)

: Hold (May 12) Deutsche Bank: Buy (Raises Target to $120.00) (May 12)

How Rocket Lab Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Rocket Lab, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.14) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Rocket Lab's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, showcasing strong performance indicators in a rapidly growing sector. As the company continues to innovate and expand its market presence, it remains a compelling option for investors looking at the space industry.

RKLB Top ETF Holdings And Passive Flow Risk

Significance: Because RKLB carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 4.51% at $119.96 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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