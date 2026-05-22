What's Happening With American Airlines On Friday?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are now up slightly after trading lower during Friday’s premarket session.

• American Airlines Group shares are showing limited movement. What should traders watch with AAL?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.39% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.38%.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

For the second quarter, American expects revenue of $16.344 billion to $16.776 billion, roughly in line with estimates of $16.436 billion. The company expects adjusted EPS between a 20-cent loss and a 20-cent profit, versus estimates of a 5-cent loss.

The company lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to a 40-cent loss, down from prior guidance of $1.70 to $2.70.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with a consensus price target of $15.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Raises target to $13 on April 27)

: Hold (Raises target to $13 on April 27) BMO Capital : Market Perform (Raises target to $13.50 on April 24)

: Market Perform (Raises target to $13.50 on April 24) Susquehanna: Positive (Lowers target to $16 on April 24)

AAL Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

American Airlines is still in a constructive spot on longer-term trend gauges, trading above its 20-day ($12.40), 50-day ($11.64), 100-day ($12.88), and 200-day ($12.98) simple moving averages — an alignment that typically supports "buy-the-dip" behavior as long as those averages keep rising. The stock is also about 9.9% above the 20-day SMA and 17.1% above the 50-day SMA, which can invite short-term cooling when price gets stretched.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line with a positive histogram, pointing to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests sellers are losing control and buyers are starting to press again — even if the trend still needs confirmation.

The moving-average crossover picture is mixed, which helps explain the push-pull: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in March (a longer-term caution flag). That combination often produces choppy trade where rallies can work, but the stock may need time above the 200-day area to fully repair the bigger trend.

From a levels standpoint, the stock is hovering right around a near-term pivot zone, so small premarket moves can look bigger than they are in context. A clean hold above resistance-turned-reference levels can keep the uptrend intact, while a slip back toward the mid-$12s would put the recent breakout structure back under pressure.

Key Resistance : $13.50 — Nearby pivot area that can cap rebounds given how close it is to the current price

: $13.50 — Nearby pivot area that can cap rebounds given how close it is to the current price Key Support: $12.50 — Lines up closely with the 20-day EMA ($12.47), making it a logical "first defense" zone for bulls

AAL ETF Exposure: Key Funds and Weights

Significance: Because American Airlines carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AAL Stock Price Activity: American Airlines Group shares are up 1.14% at $13.75 at publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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