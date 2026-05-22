This expansion marks Lululemon’s third market entry of the year, following openings in Poland and Hungary, and reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to growth in Europe, as detailed in a recent announcement about the new locations in Greece.

The opening of Lululemon’s first store in Greece is set for tomorrow, May 23, in Kolonaki, central Athens, with a second location planned at the Golden Hall shopping mall on June 12.

This strategic move aims to introduce Lululemon’s innovative athletic and lifestyle products to new customers while fostering community engagement through local events and collaborations.

Through its franchise partnership model, Lululemon plans to enter a record six new markets over a 12-month period in 2026, including India, Austria and Romania, as the company expands its community-led approach and product offerings to more customers globally.

Lululemon Athletica Technical Analysis

Over the past 12 months, Lululemon has seen a significant decline of 60.44%.

Currently, the stock is trading at $126.35, which places it 2.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $130.14 and 14.4% below its 50-day SMA of $147.61.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line. This indicates that downside pressure is easing, suggesting a potential shift in momentum.

This expansion into Greece is significant as it aligns with Lululemon’s strategy to grow its international presence. By entering new markets, the company aims to enhance brand awareness and connect with local communities, which is crucial for its long-term growth.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Lululemon Athletica is set to report earnings on June 4, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 168 cents (Down from 260 cents)

: 168 cents (Down from 260 cents) Revenue Estimate : $2.44 Billion (Up from $2.37 Billion)

: $2.44 Billion (Up from $2.37 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 9.6x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $182.69. Recent analyst moves include:

Baird : Neutral (Lowers forecast to $170.00) (May 7)

: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $170.00) (May 7) Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers forecast to $185.00) (March 23)

: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $185.00) (March 23) BNP Paribas: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $170.00) (March 18)

Lululemon Athletica Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lululemon Athletica, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 85.93 — Stock is considered undervalued relative to peers.

: 85.93 — Stock is considered undervalued relative to peers. Growth : 71.01 — Indicates solid growth potential.

: 71.01 — Indicates solid growth potential. Quality : 68.59 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet.

: 68.59 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet. Momentum: 2.69 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Lululemon Athletica’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile with strong value and growth scores, but weak momentum. This suggests that while the stock may be undervalued and have growth potential, it is currently facing challenges in maintaining upward price momentum.

Top ETF Exposure

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG): 1.91% Weight

Significance: Because LULU carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Action

LULU Stock Price Activity: Lululemon Athletica shares were down 0.32% at $126.35 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Dani Ber via Shutterstock