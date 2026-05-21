NVIDIA-Backed Nebius Partners With Bloom Energy For AI Cloud Expansion

This collaboration aims to utilize Bloom’s fuel cell technology, which is known for its efficiency and low emissions, to support Nebius’s ambitious expansion plans in the AI cloud sector.

Nebius is establishing a significant footprint in AI compute capacity globally, with a focus on clean energy solutions.

The partnership with Bloom Energy is expected to accelerate Nebius’s operational capacity. The company expects the first project to be operational this year, featuring 328 MW of installed capacity.

Earnings Snapshot

Last week, Nebius reported first-quarter 2026 results that highlighted explosive growth in its AI cloud business, surging customer demand and an aggressive expansion of its global data center footprint, as the company raised its contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts by year-end.

The Amsterdam-based company reported adjusted loss per share of 33 cents for the quarter ended March 31. The figure may not be comparable to analyst estimates for a 77-cent loss. Revenue jumped 684% year over year to $399 million from $50.9 million a year earlier.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

NVIDIA-backed Nebius carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $204.38. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Neutral (Target $250.00) (May 18)

: Neutral (Target $250.00) (May 18) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $287.00) (May 15)

: Buy (Raises Target to $287.00) (May 15) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $144.00) (May 14)

DA Davidson analyst Alexander Platt said the results highlighted “continued demand signals across customer demographics,” while the company also raised its 2026 contracted power outlook from 3GW to 4GW.

NBIS Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Chart Levels

Over the last 12 months, shares of Nebius have surged by 392.86%, indicating strong long-term momentum. The stock is currently trading at $193.90, significantly above its moving averages: 15.1% above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $176.54, 38.4% above the 50-day SMA of $146.79, and 88.2% above the 200-day SMA of $108.00.

The MACD is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, which supports the bullish trend. This indicates improving momentum as the stock continues to trend upward, aligning with the positive news from the partnership announcement.

Key Resistance: $233.73 — This level represents the 52-week high, which could act as a psychological barrier for traders. Key Support: $181.58 — This level is near the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), providing a potential cushion for the stock if it experiences a pullback.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 8.40% at $207.94 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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