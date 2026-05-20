What's Going On With Nokia Stock On Wednesday?

On Monday, the company disclosed progress on the regulatory front that can help keep U.S. broadband device deployments moving without disruption.

Nokia says it has secured FCC approval for its in-home broadband devices, a step that supports "uninterrupted deployments across the U.S."

The company expects to keep customer rollouts on track by clearing a key regulatory requirement for this device category.

Patent Licensing Trial And Leadership Change

Recently, the company faced a legal setback following a ruling in the UK regarding patent licensing disputes.

The British appeals court sided with Taiwanese electronics makers Acer and Asus, halting ongoing litigation over fair patent licensing terms, a decision that has raised concerns about Nokia's future revenue from its licensing agreements.

Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Emma Falck as President of Mobile Infrastructure, signaling a strategic push towards AI-native 5G and 6G infrastructure.

NOK Technical Outlook: Momentum, Trend And Key Levels

Nokia has shown impressive performance over the past year, up 158.76%, and is currently trading at $13.69, well above its 20-day SMA of $12.70, indicating strong momentum. The moving averages are in a bullish configuration, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross occurring in October 2025, suggesting a solid upward trend.

The MACD is currently below its signal line, indicating that momentum is fading compared to the previous upswing. This suggests that while the stock has been performing well, there may be some cooling in buying pressure that investors should monitor closely.

Key Resistance : $15.19 — This level represents the recent 52-week high, which may act as a psychological barrier for traders.

: $15.19 — This level represents the recent 52-week high, which may act as a psychological barrier for traders. Key Support: $12.70 — This level aligns with the 20-day SMA, providing a potential cushion for the stock if it experiences a pullback.

Nokia Earnings Preview: Date, Estimates And Analyst Targets

Nokia Corporation is slated to provide its next financial update on July 23, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.62 billion (Up from $5.15 billion YoY)

: $5.62 billion (Up from $5.15 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 84.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (February 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (February 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $8.00) (December 1, 2025)

NOK ETF Exposure: Funds With Notable Nokia Weighting

Significance: Because NOK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares were up 0.18% at $13.69 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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