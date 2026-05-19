GE Aerospace Expands Defense, Aviation Business With Two Major Deals

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced new defense and commercial aviation agreements, including a U.S. Air Force engine development contract and a long-term avionics support deal with Japan Airlines.

• GE Aerospace stock is trading in a tight range. What’s ahead for GE stock?

Wins Air Force Engine Contract

GE Aerospace secured a U.S. Air Force contract to complete the preliminary design review for its GE426 engine under the Autonomous Collaborative Platform program.

The GE426 is a next-generation engine for uncrewed combat aircraft focused on performance, affordability and manufacturability. The award follows the successful completion of the engine's concept design review in August 2025.

Japan Airlines Signs 10-Year Support Deal

Japan Airlines signed a 10-year maintenance and overhaul agreement with GE Aerospace for avionics systems support across its Boeing 787 fleet.

GE Aerospace will provide repair, stock and support services through its Brisbane and Singapore operations. Japan Airlines operates 53 Boeing 787 aircraft powered by GE Aerospace's GEnx-1B engines.

Critical Technical Levels for GE Aerospace to Watch

GE is trading below its key trend gauges, sitting 1.7% under the 20-day SMA, 3.8% below the 50-day SMA, 7.5% below the 100-day SMA, and 5% below the 200-day SMA — an alignment that keeps rallies vulnerable to selling.

The 20-day SMA is also below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in May (with the 50-day falling under the 200-day) reinforces that the intermediate trend has been under strain.

Momentum also leans cautious: the MACD is below its signal line, and the histogram is negative, which typically signals that upside pressure is fading from the prior upswing unless buyers can reclaim control.

In plain terms, when the MACD is below its signal line, it often signals that rebounds may struggle to sustain without a fresh catalyst.

Key Resistance : $310 — Round-number area that lines up with the broader "overhead supply" zone after the stock's recent slide from higher levels

: $310 — Round-number area that lines up with the broader "overhead supply" zone after the stock's recent slide from higher levels Key Support: $279.50 — Nearby floor close to the current price, where buyers previously stepped in, making it a level that traders tend to defend

GE Aerospace Earnings Preview and Analyst Ratings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 16 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.85 (Up from $1.66 year-over-year)

: $1.85 (Up from $1.66 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $11.79 billion (Up from $11.02 billion YoY)

: $11.79 billion (Up from $11.02 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 35.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $267.84. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers target to $350 on April 22)

: Buy (Lowers target to $350 on April 22) Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers target to $400 on April 22)

: Overweight (Lowers target to $400 on April 22) RBC Capital: Outperform (Maintains target to $355 on April 22)

GE Stock Price Activity: GE Aerospace shares were down 0.64% at $284.15 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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