Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Dumps 10% Vallourec Stake

The company sold roughly 23.9 million Vallourec shares at 24 euros per share and said the proceeds will fund its ongoing share buyback program. After the sale, ArcelorMittal will retain a 17.3% stake in Vallourec and keep one seat on the company’s board.

Chief Financial Officer Genuino Christino said the transaction reflects ArcelorMittal’s strategy of unlocking value from investments and returning capital to shareholders through buybacks.

MT Technical Outlook: Key Levels And Momentum

The current price of ArcelorMittal is $61.81, which is significantly above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $47.04, indicating a strong long-term trend.

The stock is currently 31.4% above this key moving average, suggesting bullish momentum.

The 20-day SMA is at $60.13, and the stock is trading 2.8% above this level, further confirming its upward trajectory.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 54.68, indicating a neutral momentum phase. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a balanced outlook for potential future movements.

Key Resistance : $63.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $63.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $55.00 — a level where buyers previously stepped in.

MT Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

ArcelorMittal is slated to provide its next financial update on July 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.24 (Down from $1.32)

: $1.24 (Down from $1.32) Revenue Estimate : $16.96 billion (Up from $15.93 billion)

: $16.96 billion (Up from $15.93 billion) Valuation: P/E of 16.2x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $46.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Raises forecast to $61.00) (May 1)

: Equal-Weight (Raises forecast to $61.00) (May 1) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Raises forecast to $60.00) (April 16)

: Equal-Weight (Raises forecast to $60.00) (April 16) JP Morgan: Downgraded to Underweight (March 9)

How ArcelorMittal Ranks On Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for ArcelorMittal, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 83.65 — Stock is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers.

: 83.65 — Stock is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers. Growth : 60.94 — Moderate growth potential indicated.

: 60.94 — Moderate growth potential indicated. Quality : 78.53 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 78.53 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: 90.72 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: ArcelorMittal’s Benzinga Edge signal points to a strong momentum-driven story, with solid growth and quality rankings. This positions the company favorably for potential upside as it continues to execute its strategic initiatives effectively.

MT Stock Price Activity: ArcelorMittal shares were up 0.11% at $61.94 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock