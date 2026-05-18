What's Going On With XPeng Stock On Monday?

This news comes during a mixed market day, with major indices like the Nasdaq down by 0.72%, indicating broader market pressures that may be influencing the stock’s performance.

• XPeng stock is testing key support levels. Why is XPEV stock at lows?

XPeng Robotaxi Rollout

XPeng’s newly unveiled Robotaxi, built on the XPENG GX platform, is China’s first production-ready model developed entirely with in-house technologies.

The company plans to initiate pilot operations in the second half of this year, aiming for fully autonomous operations by early 2027.

April Deliveries

Recently, the company reported April deliveries of 31,011 vehicles, up 13% month over month but down 11.5% year over year.

The company said customer engagement improved following the rollout of its Vision-Language-Action (VLA) 2.0 system in March, with test-drive satisfaction rising by the end of April.

The average time to make purchase decisions after test drives declined 44.7% month over month, underscoring intelligent driving as a key sales driver.

Future Mobility Push

The company also plans to produce thousands of Robotaxis over the next 18 months and expects its humanoid robot business to exceed its automotive segment over the next two decades.

XPEV Technical Analysis: Trend, Support and Resistance

XPeng’s stock is currently trading at $15.07, which is 7.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $16.24 and 23.9% below its 200-day SMA of $19.79. The stock has seen a notable decline of 24.65% over the past 12 months, indicating a challenging year.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, even as the overall trend remains bearish. This indicates a potential for improving momentum, although the stock has not yet reversed its overall downward trend.

Key Resistance: $16.24 — This level aligns with the 20-day SMA, which could act as a barrier for upward movement.

Key Support: $15.38 — This is near the 52-week low, suggesting a critical level for buyers to step in.

XPEV Earnings Preview and Analyst Price Targets

The countdown is on: XPeng is set to report earnings on May 28 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 6 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 6 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate: $3.13 billion (Up from $2.18 billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with a consensus price target of $21.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Underweight (Lowers target to $16 on March 24)

: Underweight (Lowers target to $16 on March 24) Macquarie : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers target to $19 on March 23)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers target to $19 on March 23) Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Raises target to $25 on Jan. 6)

XPEV ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Positions

Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:HUMN): 4.17% Weight

(NASDAQ:HUMN): 4.17% Weight SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.69% Weight

Significance: Because XPEV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

XPEV Stock Price Activity: XPeng shares were down 3.49% at $15.07 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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