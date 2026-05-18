Phillips 66 Plans Major Midstream Capacity Expansion

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares are up during Monday's premarket session. The company advanced its integrated wellhead-to-market strategy with the announcement of the Zeus Gas Plant and a third Coastal Bend Fractionator.

These projects are expected to enhance gas processing capacity in the Permian and NGL fractionation capabilities on the Gulf Coast. The company is moving forward with these initiatives as part of its capital spending program.

Phillips 66 is set to develop a 300 MMcf/d gas processing facility, the Zeus Gas Plant, along with a 100 MBD natural gas liquids fractionator in Robstown, Texas.

The Zeus gas processing facility will be supported by the new Midland Express (MEX) Pipeline. It is a ~45-mile, 20-inch line that integrates Phillips 66's Permian gathering systems.

The MEX pipeline is expected to start up alongside the Zeus plant. The pipeline will transport up to 230 MMcf/d of wellhead gas and provide future bi-directional flow flexibility between multiple processing sites.

Projects Significance

These projects are designed to support rising Permian output by expanding processing and fractionation capacity. Improving flow efficiency across the integrated system, and linking growing supply to downstream assets and premium markets.

Both projects are anticipated to be operational by 2028. They are part of the company's $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion capital spending range. It aligns with its goal to reduce debt and return cash to shareholders.

The investments align with the company's strategy to reduce debt to $17 billion by end-2027 and return more than 50% of operating cash flow (excluding working capital) to shareholders.

PSX Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

Over the past 12 months, Phillips 66 has seen a strong performance, gaining 44.21%. Currently, the stock is trading at $176.47, which is 2.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $169.84 and 19.6% above its 200-day SMA of $145.45. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, which suggests improving momentum compared to previous trends.

Key Resistance : $181.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $181.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $165.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Earnings Snapshot

For the second quarter, the company expects global olefins & polyolefins utilization to be in low-80% and refining crude utilization in the low-to-Mid 90%.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $177.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $174.00) (April 24)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $174.00) (April 24) Scotiabank : Sector Perform (Raises Target to $151.00) (April 22)

: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $151.00) (April 22) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises Target to $183.00) (April 9)

PSX ETF Exposure: Top Funds Holding Phillips 66

Significance: Because PSX carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PSX Stock Price Activity: Phillips 66 shares were up 0.88% at $176.47 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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