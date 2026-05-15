Datavault AI Drops Despite $800 Million Tokenization Pipeline

• Datavault AI shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s pressuring DVLT stock?

Earnings Snapshot

Revenue came in at $3.416 million versus the consensus of $20 million. It rose 443% year-over-year, aided by the acquisition of CompuSystems Inc.

Gross profit remained flat Y/Y at $0.1 million in the quarter.

However, gross margin declined to 3% from 11% a year earlier, reflecting a shift in revenue mix. The decrease was primarily due to the addition of lower-margin revenues following the acquisition of CSI.

EPS loss of nine cents missed the street view of a loss of eight cents.

Key Development

Datavault also secured an additional $120 million in non-dilutive financing to accelerate deployment of its nationwide SanQtum AI infrastructure platform.

The company further expanded its intellectual property portfolio through newly issued patents and additional notices of allowance.

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, added, “Our signing of approximately $750 million in tokenization contracts during the first quarter validates the growing institutional demand for a secure, AI-enabled RWA monetization platform.”

Overall, the company has secured over $800 million in tokenization contracts in the quarter, which are expected to generate close to $100 million in fees to be recognized in 2026.

Outlook

Datavault AI reaffirmed its $200 million revenue guidance for FY2026, projecting growth of around 400%.

The company expects regulatory tailwinds from the CLARITY Act to support its planned exchange launch of IDE, SiX, NYIAX, and IEE platforms in the second half of 2026.

DVLT Price Action: Datavault AI shares were down 12.73% at 51 cents at publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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