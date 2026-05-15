Applied Materials shares have gained more than 150% over the past year and were trading near their 52-week high of $448.45 ahead of the earnings release, reflecting elevated investor expectations.

Following the announcement of second-quarter results, some investors appeared to engage in profit-taking activity, contributing to the stock's decline despite the company reporting strong financial performance.

Strong Q2 Results Beat Expectations

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $7.91 billion, up 11% from a year earlier and above analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.86 per share, topping Wall Street expectations of $2.66 per share.

AI Demand Drives Semiconductor Growth

Applied Materials said growth was fueled by demand for leading-edge foundry logic, DRAM memory and advanced packaging technologies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Gross margin expanded to 50%, marking its highest level in more than 25 years, supported by pricing strength, differentiated products and manufacturing efficiencies.

Segment Performance Shows Broad-Based Strength

Semiconductor Systems revenue rose 10% year over year to $5.97 billion. DRAM revenue increased 18% to $1.7 billion as AI workloads continued to boost memory demand. Applied Global Services revenue climbed 17% to $1.67 billion, helped by higher fab utilization and expanded advanced service offerings.

EPIC Center Expands Industry Partnerships

Advanced Packaging Outlook Remains Strong

Applied Materials said its advanced packaging business is expected to grow more than 50% in 2026, supported by adoption of chiplet architectures and high-bandwidth memory technology for AI chips. The company added that acquisitions such as NEXT are expected to strengthen its panel-level packaging capabilities.

Management said leading-edge logic, DRAM and advanced packaging are expected to account for more than 80% of wafer fab equipment growth in 2026 and 2027, areas where the company believes it is well positioned.

Manufacturing Expansion Supports AI Investment Cycle

To support future demand, Applied Materials said it is expanding manufacturing capacity across the U.S., Europe and Singapore, nearly doubling output capability as part of a broader multi-year AI-driven semiconductor investment cycle.

Q3 Guidance Tops Wall Street Estimates

For the third quarter, the company forecast revenue of $8.95 billion, plus or minus $500 million, above analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Applied Materials also projected adjusted earnings of $3.16 to $3.56 per share, compared with Wall Street expectations of $2.88 per share.

The company raised its outlook for semiconductor equipment growth this calendar year to more than 30%, up from prior guidance of 20%. It also expects semiconductor equipment revenue to grow more than 30% in 2026 as AI infrastructure spending and chip manufacturing investments continue to expand.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $444.30. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises forecast to $520.00) (May 12)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $520.00) (May 12) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises forecast to $550.00) (May 11)

: Overweight (Raises forecast to $550.00) (May 11) HSBC: Initiated with Buy (Forecast $517.00) (May 8)

Stock Slides Despite Bullish Outlook

AMAT Price Action: Applied Materials shares were down 2.82% at $428.15 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $448.45, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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