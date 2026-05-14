Ford Stock Extends Rally As Morgan Stanley Sees $10 Billion Energy Opportunity

Ford Expands Into Energy Storage

Recent reporting highlighted Ford's launch of Ford Energy, a new subsidiary focused on manufacturing energy storage systems at a Kentucky facility.

The move positions Ford to compete directly with Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Tesla Energy in the grid and home storage market.

Morgan Stanley Highlights CATL Partnership

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained an Equal-weight rating and a $14 price target on Ford, citing the company's partnership with CATL as a key advantage in supplying energy storage systems for utilities and data centers.

The firm said Ford's licensing agreement with CATL provides access to lithium iron phosphate battery technology while helping maintain regulatory compliance and operational control.

Morgan Stanley expects Ford to secure supply agreements with large commercial customers, including hyperscalers, in the coming months.

Profitability And Valuation Outlook

Ford entered the energy storage market last year with a $2 billion investment. Morgan Stanley estimates the business could generate 25% gross margins at scale, become EBIT profitable by 2028, and produce $500 million to $600 million in run-rate EBIT at 20 GWh of capacity.

The firm added that investor optimism currently reflects Morgan Stanley's valuation thesis rather than disclosed production targets, contract wins, or detailed financial guidance for the Kentucky expansion.

Ford Stock Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Levels

Ford’s stock has performed well over the past year, gaining 36.62%.

Currently, the stock is trading 13.10% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $12.35, indicating a bullish trend.

The MACD is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing and momentum is improving. This positive momentum aligns with the recent news, reinforcing the stock’s upward movement.

Next Update And Wall Street Estimates

Ford is slated to provide its next financial update on July 29, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 35 cents (Down from 37 cents YoY)

: 35 cents (Down from 37 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $44.86 billion (Down from $46.94 billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $13.25. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $14.00) (May 13)

: Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $14.00) (May 13) Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $13.00) (May 4)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $13.00) (May 4) TD Cowen: Hold (Lowers Target to $13.00) (May 1)

Top ETFs Holding Ford Stock And Why Fund Flows Matter

Significance: Because F carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

F Stock Price Activity: Ford Motor shares were up 8.29% at $14.69 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $14.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock