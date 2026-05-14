Faraday Future Expands AI Robotics Footprint

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) shares are up during Thursday’s premarket session.

This comes on the heels of an announcement that FF AI-Robotics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RobotShop. It marks a significant step in their strategy to enhance market presence and product availability.

Partners With RobotShop

The partnership with RobotShop enables FF’s EAI robotics products to be available for purchase across North America.

This collaboration not only validates FF’s product model but also supports its broader strategy to penetrate the education sector with EAI robotics.

As of April 30, 2026, FFAI has delivered 68 EAI robots, achieving a positive product gross margin.

Shipments are expected to accelerate in May as the company advances toward its initial milestone of 200 units in the first delivery quarter.

Looking ahead, FF anticipates total shipments will surpass 1,000 units in 2026, reflecting scaling momentum.

Going forward, on the B2B education side, the company plans to deepen collaborations and secure robot procurement agreements with its initial group of K-12 schools and universities, while also expanding initiatives such as EAI-focused education camps and related programs.

On the B2C segment, FF aims to speed up its rollout of in-home education robotics, supporting broader adoption of its first scaled EAI learning system in the U.S.

FFAI Earnings Date And Analyst Outlook

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is slated to provide its next financial update on August 17, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 41 cents (Up from -120 cents)

: Loss of 41 cents (Up from -120 cents) Revenue Estimate: $412,400 (Up from $54,000)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating. Recent analyst moves include:

Litchfield Hills: Initiated with Buy (Target $5.00) (November 20, 2025)

FFAI Price Action: Faraday Future shares were up 0.46% at $0.41 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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