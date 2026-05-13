The Nasdaq gained 0.90%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.49%, supporting broader momentum across tech-linked names.

Sony Expands Music Catalog Portfolio

The acquisition adds more than 45,000 songs to Sony's portfolio, including works from Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shakira, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The deal marks another step in Sony's broader strategy to expand its global music rights business through premium catalog acquisitions. The transaction also aligns with Sony's previously announced partnership with GIC and Sony Music Group focused on investing in high-value music assets worldwide.

The acquisition follows Sony Music Publishing's 2025 purchase of Hipgnosis Songs Group, reinforcing the company's aggressive push into music ownership and recurring royalty-driven revenue streams.

Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, said the investment reflects Sony's confidence in "the enduring power of great music" and the long-term cultural value of iconic song catalogs.

Earnings Snapshot

Last week, Sony reported first-quarter earnings from continuing operations of 9 cents per share, down from 24 cents a year earlier. Revenue increased 12.3% year over year to $19.36 billion.

The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 sales outlook of approximately $78.43 billion, roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.

Sony Analyst Outlook And ETF Exposure

Analysts currently maintain a Hold consensus rating on Sony shares, with an average price forecast of $22.00.

Recent analyst activity includes a downgrade from Bernstein to Market Perform on March 17, alongside a reduced $22 price forecast.

Sony also holds meaningful weightings in several thematic ETFs, including:

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE:MUSQ) — 4.31% weighting

(NYSE:MUSQ) — 4.31% weighting Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF (NYSE:GGTL) — 6.28% weighting

Significance: Because SONY carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SONY Price Action: Sony Group shares were up 2.53% at $22.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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